[tampa-bay’s-hidden-graves:-here’s-where-more-may-be-buried]

by: Kelsey Sunderland
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search began Tuesday at MacDill Air Force Base to learn more about a hidden cemetery potentially buried underneath the base’s grounds.
A ground-penetrating radar search of at least 126 graves buried at Zion Cemetery – in what is now Robles Park – has prompted searches on both sides of Tampa Bay. Those searches have spanned as far north as Brooksville.
Tampa Bay’s hidden graves
Click the map to see where lost graves have been discovered, and where others are suspected:
8 On Your Side has reported the seemingly countless discoveries of lost graves around Tampa Bay over the last few years.
Now one of those lost graves may uncover dozens of graves on the grounds of MacDill, where death certificates dating back from the early 1900s point to the final resting place of residents.
Two archaeologists, two cadaver dogs and two K-9 handlers explored woods on the base on Tuesday and marked any indications of a cemetery or burial site.
“We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we do everything right. We’re hiring experts and we’re really looking at the area so that we can do right by the families if there are folks buried here and do right by them, because that’s what they deserve,” Lt. Brandon Turner, a MacDill AFB spokesman said.
LATEST BY THE NUMBERS HEADLINES:
Top Videos
62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning
Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development
Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County
It Runs In The Family
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes
Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district
Trending Stories