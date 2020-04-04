Tampa cafe owner singing tunes to distribute smiles amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Maggie Rinaldi, the proprietor of a regional cafe, is employing her voice to convey pleasure to the individuals impacted by the coronavirus.

Rinaldi, who owns Magdalena’s Pizzeria in Forest Hills in Tampa, is doing one thing great. She is not a singer but she is singing to put a smile on faces of her prospects.

“Love is all that we can give to you,” sang Rinaldi.

She will take a tune – a pleased tune normally about enjoy – and she tweaks it to accommodate her fashion.

“Love is much more than just a pie for two,” she ongoing to sing when standing at the register inside her cafe.

Why is she putting on a overall performance for an vacant area?

“It helps make me delighted. So if I make myself content, I want to make other folks happy so that is why I sing even if it is off the tune,” she explained with a laugh.

Rinaldi opened the cafe less than a few decades back to fulfill a dream. That desire belonged to her mom.

“I promised her that I would open up a compact restaurant prior to she died in her honor,” explained Rinaldi. “I wrote my business strategy when I was like 18 or 19 a long time aged and browse it just about every time I had a opportunity.”

She specializes in pizzas and in pot pies. You can see the appreciate in the sort of a heart baked into the crust of those pot pies. She has donated far more than 100 of them over the past two months.

“I give it to just about any standard men and women, customers, hospital staff,” she claimed.

She is actually generating a shipping and delivery to St. Joseph’s Healthcare facility on Friday in an hard work to unfold the appreciate.

“I just like to see happy faces and I want them to sense the enjoy that my mom gave to me and I am sharing it due to the fact she loves the pot pies and that is what I could imagine of that I can do to most people,” she said, “just sharing what I adore, what my mom loved.”

Rinaldi programs to continue to put her concept into her audio. She is sharing individuals songs on her Fb site.

