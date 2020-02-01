Tampa coffee shop sign destroyed with hate symbols

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A South Tampa coffee house owner is confused as to why someone would ruin their business.

Spaddy’s coffee on South MacDill Avenue shared 8 On Your Side. They found four white swastikas and the word “bad” was sprayed on the shop’s sign on Wednesday morning.

“I noticed that our shield was removed, so I went out to put it back on and noticed that it was a bit defaced,” said Spaddy’s owner Greg Spadaccini. “We live in a time when it’s a shame that people still think and believe that way. Part of me hopes that it is only someone who goes wrong and not someone who has this hatred in them. ”

Spaddy’s, who shares a location with Raw Smoothie Co., explains that this is not the first time that the company has been tagged since it opened in late 2019.

“A few weeks after the opening, we had a sign on the street that just said the word” bad “, which we really didn’t think too much about. We took it out and cleaned it, put it back out. We have it not reported to the police because it was a minor situation, ”said Spadaccini.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the recent Spaddy incident is considered a criminal offense. Police believe the sign was damaged by $ 100.

Unfortunately, Spadaccini says that surveillance cameras did not notice the crime.

“The immediate area is surrounded by cameras and has not captured where the sign is. We will make some changes to that,” he said.

In the meantime, the owner of the coffee shop has a theory of why spaddies may have been chosen as a target and a message as to who may be responsible.

“I think it’s someone who just doesn’t like the changes in this neighborhood. There’s no need for hate. Let someone hug you and do the right thing,” said Spadaccini.

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: