[tampa-gentleman-accused-of-defrauding-in-excess-of-$81k-from-victims-in-9-states]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa male is guiding bars after he allegedly defrauded many persons, like the elderly, out of $81,000, authorities claimed.

Dontavius Oakley, 35, and another suspect, Carlton Thomas, 50, had been arrested for the duration of a targeted visitors halt on Thursday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment.

Deputies claimed Oakley made use of scareware practices to persuade an aged human being from New Jersey to mail him an undisclosed total of hard cash.

“The victim believed the suspect was aiding in the removing of a virus off of their pc,” detectives claimed. “The target shortly recognized it was a scam and contacted authorities in New Jersey.”

New Jersey authorities tipped off the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business, and detectives have been capable to intercept a offer made up of the funds at a FedEx distribution heart in Tampa.

There, the detectives located numerous other offers dealt with to Oakley at two Rodeway Inn Motel areas, one on 6510 Freeway 301 in Tampa and the other on 2307 East Busch Boulevard. The deals contained funds from victims in Hillsborough County, California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, authorities mentioned.

Undercover detectives delivered the packages to the Rodeway on Highway 301 and set up surveillance.

Oakley was arrested all through a targeted traffic quit after leaving the motel. He was arrested on charges of arranged fraud, grand theft second-diploma, fleeing to elude.

Carlton Thomas. (Photograph: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas, who still left the resort with Oakley, was arrested for an out-of-point out warrant in New Jersey. He was also driving with a counterfeit driver’s license, authorities stated.

“Detectives recovered a total of 7 packages containing dollars in the volume of $67,000 from opportunity victims,” the sheriff’s place of work said. “They are working to recognize the other 8 victims and are conducting interviews as the investigation proceeds.”

Detectives later on mentioned the victims were defrauded out of a complete of $81,000, and that a lot more victims may come forward.

“These suspects were being using gain of a single of our most vulnerable populations,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I want to remind everyone to stay vigilant when it will come to cons. No person will question you to mail huge sums of cash in the mail.”

Anyone who believes they were being contacted by Dontavius Oakley, also recognised as Don Pazious, or Carlton Thomas in order to solve a pc virus or other fraud, must call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

