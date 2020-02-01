Tampa International clings to the effects of the corona virus after airlines canceled flights

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – All major U.S. airlines have suspended flights to and from China. Delta, United and American Airlines suspend all flights. While Tampa International Airport does not offer direct flights from China, officials are concerned about the impact on Tampa Bay.

As the deadly corona virus continues to spread across China, the World Health Organization has declared a global emergency.

American said it would stop flying to China from Friday through March 27th. Delta plans to wait until February 6 to suspend operations in China so travelers can leave the country, and then discontinue flights by April 30.

Some travelers are confused by the corona virus.

“I think it is a different form of the flu. That they have no cure for it, but they also have no cure for the flu,” says Ryan Ledbetter, a traveler.

Others are careful.

“If you travel worldwide, you have to be careful and understand the impact it will have on you,” says Ugonna Anyaugo, another traveler who travels through TIA.

J.P. Morgan says that United could lose most economically with 12% of its sales tied to the region. Although Tampa International Airport does not offer direct flights from China, the corona virus could affect our economic health.

“It will impact the travel industry in many ways. We just don’t know what it will look like. We’ll do it in a month or two,” said Emily Nipps, TIA spokeswoman.

The closest international airport to Tampa Bay with additional screenings for travelers is Miami International.

