[tampa-male-accused-of-defrauding-around-$60k-from-victims-in-nine-states]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa male is at the rear of bars just after he allegedly defrauded multiple folks, like the aged, out of more than $67,000, authorities mentioned.

Dontavius Oakley, 35, and one more suspect, Carlton Thomas, 50, ended up arrested for the duration of a site visitors cease on Thursday evening, in accordance to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Place of work.

Deputies reported Oakley utilised scareware techniques to persuade an elderly man or woman from New Jersey to mail him an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The target considered the suspect was helping in the elimination of a virus off of their computer,” detectives claimed. “The target soon recognized it was a fraud and contacted authorities in New Jersey.”

New Jersey authorities tipped off the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business office, and detectives had been able to intercept a bundle that contains the revenue at a FedEx distribution heart in Tampa.

There, the detectives located several other packages addressed to Oakley, which contained revenue from victims in Hillsborough County, California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, authorities stated.

Undercover detectives shipped the deals to their expected address—a Rodeway Inn Motel found at 6510 Highway 301 in Tampa— and established up surveillance.

Oakley was arrested for the duration of a website traffic stop soon after leaving the motel. He was arrested on expenses of organized fraud, grand theft 2nd-diploma, fleeing to elude.

Carlton Thomas. (Photograph: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business)

Thomas, who left the hotel with Oakley, was arrested for an out-of-state warrant in New Jersey. He was also driving with a counterfeit driver’s license, authorities explained.

“Detectives recovered a whole of 7 deals made up of dollars in the amount of $67,000 from possible victims,” the sheriff’s office environment explained. “They are working to identify the other eight victims and are conducting interviews as the investigation proceeds.”

Those people with data need to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

