Tampa man arrested at Walmart for bomb threat

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man was arrested for claiming to have a bomb in his pocket.

According to Detectives, 48-year-old Marcus Woddard entered Walmart on North Nebraska Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. and dropped a black and gray backpack right outside the door.

Woodard informed the staff that there was a bomb in his pocket and quickly moved away from the pocket before turning and said, “It’s just a pocket.”

Hillsborough’s Sheriff MPs were called on the spot and found nothing suspicious in their pockets. However, Woddard was arrested for falsely reporting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

People shouldn’t have to question their safety when shopping or working in a retail store. Marcus Woodard’s testimony was particularly worrying because last week our MPs arrested a woman who was bombing another Walmart in our area, ”said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “By now we all recognize as a society that reporting a bomb or bomb risk is neither fun nor appropriate. Joking or not, you will be arrested. “

