tampa-man-wins-$1-million-from-$5-scratch-off-ticket-from-7-eleven

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Tampa man won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought at a 7-Eleven.
The Florida Lottery said Cesar Arteaga Roque bought the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a 7-Eleven at 824 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.
Roque chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
It was just Monday the Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton
Wednesday Morning Forecast
This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.
Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County
Search underway for missing jet skier, police say
K-9 memorial pkg
Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car
Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay
Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization
Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case
Trending Stories