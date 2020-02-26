tampa-man-wins-$1-million-from-$5-scratch-off-ticket-from-7-eleven

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Tampa man won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought at a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery said Cesar Arteaga Roque bought the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a 7-Eleven at 824 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

Roque chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

It was just Monday the Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

