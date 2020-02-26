Tampa man wins $1 million from $5 scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven

By
Nellie McDonald
-
tampa-man-wins-$1-million-from-$5-scratch-off-ticket-from-7-eleven

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Tampa man won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought at a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery said Cesar Arteaga Roque bought the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a 7-Eleven at 824 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

Roque chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

It was just Monday the Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss