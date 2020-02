tampa-man-wins-$1-million-from-$5-scratch-off-ticket-from-7-eleven

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Tampa man won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought at a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery said Cesar Arteaga Roque bought the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a 7-Eleven at 824 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

Roque chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

It was just Monday the Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

