Tampa Mayor Jane Castor anticipates a ‘stay at home’ order

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As of Saturday night, there is no “stay at home” buy in Hillsborough County in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that could change in the next 48 hours.

“We are anticipating that we will have a ‘stay at home’ buy both via the point out or in this place,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

If there is no statewide “stay at home” purchase in the up coming two days, the mayor reported the Hillsborough Unexpected emergency Policy Group will explore one particular during a meeting Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

“There has not been a call for an crisis stay house. There has not been an unexpected emergency declaration. That can only be referred to as by the place administrator that is specified the authority by the unexpected emergency policy group,” Hillsborough County Commissioner Lesley Miller Jr. said Saturday.

Mayor Castor claimed the purpose of a likely “stay at residence order” would be to market further social distancing to assistance gradual the unfold of COVID-19.

“We recognize that it is likely to be an inconvenience,” mentioned Castor. “But the a lot quicker we just take these ways the faster we’ll be capable to get as a result of this.”

The mayor defined to 8 On Your Aspect that an purchase to continue to be

household would not be a overall shutdown.

“If there is a remain at dwelling, gasoline stations, grocery merchants, pharmacies, all of that will remain open up so there is no have to have for anybody to worry,” she stated.

Strategies are in the is effective to ramp up COVID-19 screening in Tampa Bay by turning Raymond James Stadium and the Florida State Fairgrounds into selection internet site.

“The only reason we do not have a great deal of positive situations is we really do not have the capacity to test on a big scale,” Castor mentioned.

The state’s unexpected emergency supervisor has promised selection kits

are there way to begin collecting mouth and nose swabs at the stadium and

fairgrounds, Castor claimed.

The mayor explained the drive-through selection at Raymond James

will be up and working by Monday, if not Sunday.

Of the a lot more than 760 verified cases as of Saturday at 6 p.m., 135 are in Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County: 47

Pinellas County: 29

Polk County: 10

Pasco County: 8

Hernando County: 6

Citrus County: 8

Manatee County: 13

Sarasota County: 14

8 On Your Facet asked Mayor Castor about no matter whether Tampa’s

hospitals are geared up for a probable surge in sufferers.

“They have adequate to get up and shifting,” she reported. “But every person is very involved about the lack of supplies, equally in assortment kits, tests and PPE (own protective products).”

The mayor reported if you see a Tampa company that is open up and really should not be, to give the town a get in touch with.

Most up-to-date Stories: