Tampa men accused of using stolen credit cards to fill fuel trucks

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Two Tampa men are accused of fueling fuel bladder vehicles in Pasco County before MPs stopped and detained them. The investigators state that they are two different cases and are not sure whether they are related.

A bladder tanker is a vehicle that has been retrofitted to contain a fuel tank that is invisible and can be used to hold large amounts of fuel. The fuel is then typically sold on the black market.

An attentive citizen called MPs on the morning of January 30th. The caller appears to be working at the Racetrac station at 5923 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. 8 on Your Side received the call from the citizen, although her name was changed.

“Dispatcher: communication, can I help you?

Caller: Hello, I have a vehicle at my location that is known to use fraudulent credit cards, and they actually searched for it recently. And it just worked.

Caller: I contacted Detective Gasparino about possible fuel bubbles. “

The MPs reacted to the scene and saw the truck leave the gas station. When they stopped it because of an equipment violation, they found that the vehicle had a false floor with a large fuel bubble inside. The driver also had 96 gift cards with attached, fraudulently received credit card numbers. They arrested Ismel Lopez Alonso and accused him of having forged credit cards and illegally supplying fuel.

Later that same day, someone called to report a Ford van at 7-11 Rowan Road and 54 State Road that had “too much fuel.” When MPs stopped the van, Rodolfo Camejo Cruz gave MPs permission to search.

8 on Your Side received the body camera video of these traffic stops. A representative found the mother’s load in a Camel cigarette box:

“I don’t know what’s in here, but bingo!” Exclaimed the deputy. “Here we go! The video shows the deputy leafing through a handful of gift cards as in the first case.

Further investigation revealed that the cards contained personal information from 21 victims. Investigators located the fuel bubble under the passenger seats of the van. A switch on the fuel filler flap led the fuel from the truck’s normal tank to the bladder.

MPs arrested Camejo-Cruz for illegally transporting and procuring fuel. He has since left Pasco County prison. Lopez-Alonso stays behind bars.