TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Franz Forbes wants to know what happened to the $ 1,886.25 that he thought was safe. Now his account is closed and no one has been able to tell where the money went.

“It’s my money and I need it,” said Forbes. “I don’t know how to do that. I wasn’t warned.”

Forbes tells 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken that he had his savings account when he moved from Jupiter to Tampa. Admittedly, he hasn’t touched the money in five years. He found that he no longer had an account.

“You told me the money was sent to the state of Florida and I could pick it up there,” he said.

And then the real problems started. The state’s Unclaimed Property Division is responsible for the return of funds of this kind sent from dormant accounts with financial institutions. In this case, Forbes said that the state had not found any records of the money that was sent to them.

“Wells Fargo insists they sent it and nobody will help,” he said. “You said the account was closed, you have to go.”

Forbes turned to investigative rapporteur Shannon Behnken for help. Representatives from Wells Fargo and the state finance department say they are considering this. Watch Shannon’s full story tonight at 5:00 p.m.

