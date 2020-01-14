Tampa mother is charged with allegedly building bombs in Walmart

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa mother is expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly making a bomb in a Walmart.

37-year-old Emily Stallard is said to have made the homemade bomb for a child in Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough County, a security guard noticed that the mother walked aimlessly through the hallways for over an hour, opening strange objects such as nails, a mason jar, and denatured alcohol. He told MPs that their behavior was “suspicious”.

The guard began to watch her closely and alerted an off-duty FWC officer who was in the store. The two men were able to stop Stallard just before she lit a wick, according to the detention report.

MPs said Stallard spat on her while she was being loaded into the patrol car.

She has been charged with several charges, including opposition to the arrest.

“This shows how important it is that you say something when you see something wrong,” said Amanda Granit, Sheriff spokeswoman for Hillsborough. “Your actions and what you saw could really make a big difference, as they did in this case.”

Stallard remains behind bars and will be tried in court on Tuesday.

LAST STORIES: