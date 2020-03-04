tampa-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-celebrate-st.-patrick’s-day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s enjoying some whiskey at Four Green Fields or watching the Hillsborough River turn green, Tampa is one of the best places to be on St. Patrick’s Day.
A new WalletHub survey ranked Tampa at #5 of the top American cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.
WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast.
Tampa got high marks for Irish pubs and restaurants per capita (#1) and the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket (#3)
The city sadly came in first for DUI fatalities per capita.
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Tampa (1=Best, 100=Avg.):
- 76th – % of Irish Population
- 1st – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
- 28th – Access to Bars
- 27th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
- 3rd – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
- 1st – DUI Fatalities per Capita
According to the survey, here are the top 25 cities for St. Patrick’s Day:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tampa, Florida
- Naperville, Illinois
- New York, New York
- Buffalo, New York
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Denver, Colorado
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Syracuse, New York
- Boise, Idaho
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Henderson, Nevada
- Olathe, Kansas
- Rochester, New York
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Overland Park, Kansas
Click here to read the story on WalletHub.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
2019 River O’ Green Timelapse
Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns
Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus
Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa
Wednesday Morning Forecast
First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus
Bradley Hulett’s father responds to boy being charged in his son’s shooting death
Father: ‘Bradley was the glue for our family’
New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay
coronavirus supplies
costco water limit
Trending Stories