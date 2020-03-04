Tampa named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s enjoying some whiskey at Four Green Fields or watching the Hillsborough River turn green, Tampa is one of the best places to be on St. Patrick’s Day.

A new WalletHub survey ranked Tampa at #5 of the top American cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast.

Tampa got high marks for Irish pubs and restaurants per capita (#1) and the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket (#3)

The city sadly came in first for DUI fatalities per capita.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Tampa (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

  • 76th – % of Irish Population
  • 1st – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
  • 28th – Access to Bars
  • 27th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
  • 3rd – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
  • 1st – DUI Fatalities per Capita

According to the survey, here are the top 25 cities for St. Patrick’s Day:

  1. Chicago, Illinois
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Naperville, Illinois
  7. New York, New York
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. Cleveland, Ohio
  10. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  11. Las Vegas, Nevada
  12. Denver, Colorado
  13. Omaha, Nebraska
  14. Syracuse, New York
  15. Boise, Idaho
  16. Madison, Wisconsin
  17. Lincoln, Nebraska
  18. Kansas City, Missouri
  19. Fort Collins, Colorado
  20. Henderson, Nevada
  21. Olathe, Kansas
  22. Rochester, New York
  23. St. Louis, Missouri
  24. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  25. Overland Park, Kansas

Click here to read the story on WalletHub.

