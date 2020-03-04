tampa-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-celebrate-st.-patrick’s-day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s enjoying some whiskey at Four Green Fields or watching the Hillsborough River turn green, Tampa is one of the best places to be on St. Patrick’s Day.

A new WalletHub survey ranked Tampa at #5 of the top American cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast.

Tampa got high marks for Irish pubs and restaurants per capita (#1) and the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket (#3)

The city sadly came in first for DUI fatalities per capita.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Tampa (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

76th – % of Irish Population

1st – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita

28th – Access to Bars

27th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita

3rd – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket

1st – DUI Fatalities per Capita

According to the survey, here are the top 25 cities for St. Patrick’s Day:

Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Naperville, Illinois New York, New York Buffalo, New York Cleveland, Ohio Cedar Rapids, Iowa Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Omaha, Nebraska Syracuse, New York Boise, Idaho Madison, Wisconsin Lincoln, Nebraska Kansas City, Missouri Fort Collins, Colorado Henderson, Nevada Olathe, Kansas Rochester, New York St. Louis, Missouri Minneapolis, Minnesota Overland Park, Kansas

Click here to read the story on WalletHub.

LATEST STORIES: