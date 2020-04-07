Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany to change Stephanie Grisham as White Household push secretary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shortly immediately after it was announced that Stephanie Grisham was out as White Household push secretary, information broke that a Tampa native would be using her area.

Kayleigh McEnany is set to come to be the Trump Administration’s new White Household push secretary, in accordance to NBC and CNN experiences.

McEnany has served as the countrywide spokesperson for the Trump 2020 re-election marketing campaign considering that 2019. Right before that, she was the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The new White Residence press secretary is a Tampa native who attended the Academy of the Holy Names. When McEnany served as the Trump 2020 spokesperson, she however termed Tampa residence when she wasn’t on the marketing campaign path.

The Tampa indigenous is also married to a Tampa Bay Rays player. Sean Gilmartin is a pitcher for the business. The couple welcomed their initially youngster together in November 2019.

McEnany joined WFLA political reporter Evan Donovan to examine the impeachment inquiry in November 2019. You can check out that video previously mentioned.