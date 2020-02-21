[tampa-person-accused-defrauding-in-excess-of-$60k-from-victims-in-9-states]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa person is behind bars right after he allegedly defrauded numerous people today, which includes the elderly, out of far more than $67,000, authorities said.

Dontavius Oakley, 35, and a different suspect, Carlton Thomas, 50, have been arrested during a visitors halt on Thursday evening, in accordance to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported Oakley used scareware techniques to persuade an aged man or woman from New Jersey to mail him an undisclosed amount of hard cash.

“The target believed the suspect was aiding in the removing of a virus off of their laptop,” detectives mentioned. “The victim before long understood it was a fraud and contacted authorities in New Jersey.”

New Jersey authorities tipped off the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business, and detectives have been able to intercept a package containing the income at a FedEx distribution centre in Tampa.

There, the detectives located quite a few other packages resolved to Oakley, which contained funds from victims in Hillsborough County, California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, authorities explained.

Undercover detectives delivered the offers to their predicted address—a Rodeway Inn Motel positioned at 6510 Freeway 301 in Tampa— and set up surveillance.

Oakley was arrested in the course of a visitors end following leaving the motel. He was arrested on costs of arranged fraud, grand theft next-degree, fleeing to elude.

Carlton Thomas. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment)

Thomas, who left the lodge with Oakley, was arrested for an out-of-point out warrant in New Jersey. He was also driving with a counterfeit driver’s license, authorities explained.

“Detectives recovered a total of 7 packages that contains hard cash in the sum of $67,000 from prospective victims,” the sheriff’s business office reported. “They are doing the job to discover the other eight victims and are conducting interviews as the investigation proceeds.”

These with information and facts must make contact with detectives at (813) 247-8200.

