Tampa person shoots, kills 2 roommates right before killing himself, law enforcement say

By

Manatee Co. College District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak



Online video

Crews react to explosions, fire at Tampa car fix shop



Video clip

Crews react to fireplace at business in Ybor Heights



Video clip

Tuesday Morning Forecast



Movie

How to self-quarantine throughout the coronavirus outbreak



Movie

Florida wellbeing office asks some global tourists to self-isolate for 14 times amid coronavirus worries



Video clip

Two non-public providers start tests for coronavirus in Florida



Video clip

Tampa Bay Spot 6th grader results in being advocate for university alternative



Movie

Crude oil price tag fall sets off U.S. stock marketplace plunge



Online video

Pasco tells lady to take care of sidewalk herself



Video clip

Viral alert in Polk County lets for early coronavirus screening by 911 dispatchers



Video