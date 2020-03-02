tampa-police-find-missing-85-year-old-man-with-dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Jacinto Ramirez has been found safe and reunited with his family.
ORIGINAL: Tampa police are searching for an elderly man who has dementia.
Police say 85-year-old Jacinto Ramirez was last seen by family on Sunday on North Marks Street. At that time, Ramirez told family members he was talking a walk around the block. However, he did not return.
He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white baseball cap, burgundy shirt, jeans and black boots.
If you have seen Ramirez or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon
2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered
the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery
Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says
CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19
Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas
CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs
Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game
Tampa Bay man, woman ‘presumptively’ test positive for coronavirus
Trending Stories