Tampa police investigating pawn shop armed robbery

By
Nellie McDonald
-
tampa-police-investigating-pawn-shop-armed-robbery

WFLA Photojournalist Eric Hausmann

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at a local pawn shop.

Police say the incident occurred at the Value Pawn located at 8511 N. Florida Ave.

Witnesses told police the suspects were two black males wearing ski masks, one was armed with a gun.

WFLA Photojournalist Eric Hausmann

Police say the armed suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, and orange sweatpants. The second suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The suspects fled from the store in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers will remain at the scene and in the area looking for suspects.

