tampa-police-investigating-pawn-shop-armed-robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at a local pawn shop.
Police say the incident occurred at the Value Pawn located at 8511 N. Florida Ave.
Witnesses told police the suspects were two black males wearing ski masks, one was armed with a gun.
Police say the armed suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, and orange sweatpants. The second suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
The suspects fled from the store in an unknown direction.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Officers will remain at the scene and in the area looking for suspects.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up
Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8
Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber
Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend
FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a “berry” cold start
11 dog stolen pkg
8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020
City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery
“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say
Trending Stories