[tampa-police-searching-for-car-burglary-suspect]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need the community’s help in finding a car burglary suspect.
According to police, a man was seen entering two unlocked cars near West Keys and West Euclid Avenue.
Between two locations, the man stole $500, a purse, check card, a set of keys and $2 loose change, police say.
The man was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt, blue jeans and slides. Police say the man is believed to have something orange and purple in his hair.
If you have any information on either incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks
the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense
Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect
Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed
Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials
IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology
‘Running the race of life:’ Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire
Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing
Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse
Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle
Trending Stories