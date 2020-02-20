[tampa-police-searching-for-car-burglary-suspect]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need the community’s help in finding a car burglary suspect.

According to police, a man was seen entering two unlocked cars near West Keys and West Euclid Avenue.

Between two locations, the man stole $500, a purse, check card, a set of keys and $2 loose change, police say.

The man was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt, blue jeans and slides. Police say the man is believed to have something orange and purple in his hair.

If you have any information on either incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

