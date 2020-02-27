tampa-police-sergeant-charged-with-fraud-in-pasco-county

Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA (WFLA) – A 15-year veteran with the Tampa Police Department has been charged with fraud in Pasco County.
According to the Tampa Police Department, Sgt. Shane Gadoury was charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim.
Gadoury was placed on administrative duty while the department conducts an internal investigation.
“While I can’t comment on an internal investigation, I’m disappointed Shane has placed himself in this position,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.
