Tampa Premium Outlets closed after jewelry robbery

WESLEY CHAPEL, Florida (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who is said to have robbed a jewelry store in the Tampa Premium Outlets in Wesley Chapel on Sunday.

The stores are reported to be closed for about an hour while detectives investigate the robbery at the Helzberg Diamond Store.

The sheriff’s office said they were looking for a 5-foot, 9-inch tall man all in black. He allegedly drove around the license plate with a gray or silver two-door Cadillac with an FSU border.

No shots were fired, and no firearms were seen on the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has seen a vehicle that matches this description, please call 727-847-8102 option 7.

