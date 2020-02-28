Tampa, Florida You may recognize your voice.

The voice of the TV, not the voice of the song.

Anddrikk Frazier leaves the song to his daughter.

Former tampa prep star basketball player has not rated her daughter Aja’s singing ability.

“She is very similar to her mother,” Andric said.

Both Fraziers have played various roles in tampa prep. Anddrikk brightened the Terrapins boy basketball team in the early 90s. Aja is currently active in a variety of music and theater productions.

When he puts Anddrikk on the basketball court, he is at home. Place Aja in front of the stage or microphone and you’re at home.

“I think we’re both expressive, but the way we do it is different,” Anddrikk said.

The two crafts have similarities. Both have great commitment and a lot of practice.

“I remember as a child I spent a lot of time handling balls on the driveway and playing in the park,” said Andrrick. “And, for the longest time, at the age of 11, 12, 13 she was trapped in her room and we had no idea what she was doing.

“I knew it all while she was composing and composing.”

Music means everything for Aja. Not just a hobby. It is her future.

“There’s a lot about that,” Aja said. “The fact that it can take so many different forms. It only lasts for a long time throughout history and it is still here and still widespread, it only speaks to me. “

And Aja’s music talks to others. Last year she released an original song entitled Girls Just Want To Go Home.

She is a big fan of Dad. As one of the voices of the basketball broadcast of Spectrum Sports, Anddrikk knows how to reach the audience with his knowledge and words. Aja looks forward to the same thing, but on a different platform.

“It’s a dream to have people sing my lyrics while I’m playing,” Aja said.

And it is a dream that her dad fully supports.

“It’s a passion, and if you find that your child has a passion for something that is healthy, you’ll want to help develop that passion,” said Andric. “She found her niche, and she’s her own, and she’s comfortable with it.

“So I’m proud and really proud.”

