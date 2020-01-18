Tampa realtor warns of fraudsters with Zillow after finding a fake Westchase listing

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 8 on your side warning!

Popular department stores like Zillow make finding a new home easier than ever. It also makes it easier for fraudsters to defraud potential buyers.

Realtor Emily Harkins says it’s a scam she’s seen a few times in her career.

You make a misleading listing of a home you don’t even own, and chase home hunters out for a good deal.

“So coincidentally, my phone started ringing a lot on a Sunday night,” said Harkins.

The calls were about a house for sale, a three bedroom, two bath house in Westchase … A bargain for $ 250,000 and more than 1,500 views of Zillow in just one day.

Harkins was ready to take the opportunity.

“I immediately contacted this seller to see if I could sell this property,” said Harkins.

However, the so-called seller replied with excuses for not being able to show Harkins the house in person because his job pulled him out of the state and his wife suffered from medical problems.

At that point, the red flags for Harkins started.

“When I had time to sit down and do a little more research, I realized that the address was wrong,” said Harkins.

Harkins realized that this was probably a scam to steal deposits from potential buyers.

“I think these professional fraudsters are working on these people’s emotions,” said Harkins.

Harkins finally found the real owner trying to rent the house and gave them a head up. She also went to Facebook to spread the news.

“I just couldn’t allow these innocent buyers to lose two, three, four thousand dollars,” said Harkins.

Now she is leaving the house hunters with this advice, if it is too good to be true, it is likely.

Harkins also reported the fake listing to Zillow, who checked it and finally wrote it down.