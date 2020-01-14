Tampa residents call for changes to Bayshore after fatal accident

TAMPA (WFLA) – After George Gage’s death on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, some have again requested major changes to the scenic driveway.

Alex Engleman is a founding member of the Take Back Bayshore group.

“A number of like-minded residents, both on Bayshore and people who like to relax on Bayshore, came together and said enough was enough,” said Engleman.

He wants traffic to be redirected to Bayshore and the road to be completely closed on weekends.

“I think one way to change the driver’s impression of this corridor is to block it from vehicle traffic on weekends. Make sure this is a community resource and make sure people push their joggers, wheelchairs and strollers, ”said Engleman.

Jean Duncan is the director of transportation for the city of Tampa. According to Duncan, the city of Bayshore closes for several hours for certain weekend events. However, full closure on weekends is unlikely. However, the city is considering some changes to improve pedestrian safety.

“We’re dealing with a few specific things, like adding more pedestrian beacons south of Howard Avenue. We’re trying to improve the intersection between Rome Avenue and Bayshore, where a lot of people meet,” said Duncan.

Some people have also suggested adding speed limits or reducing the number of lanes on Bayshore.

These changes are also unlikely, according to Duncan, and relocating Bayshore traffic would cause problems across southern Tampa.

“When traffic between Euclid and Bay to Bay was interrupted and transferred to Macdill Avenue, MacDill Avenue was secured in the back streets of the residential areas,” Duncan told Bayshore, but finding the right answer is a difficult balancing act.