Tampa search dog helps in Puerto Rico after earthquake

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue Brian Smithey and his partner K9 partner Patron are back in Tampa after the earthquake in Puerto Rico.

“Our main task was to find and rescue people who might be caught or missing,” said Smithey.

According to the United States Geological Survey, more than 1,280 earthquakes have affected Puerto Rico since the end of December. More than two dozen of them were on the order of 4.5 or more.

Just a few days after the new year, the K9 search specialist and patron saint were dispatched to the island and quickly began searching the rubble to look for signs of life.

“Any type of structure that goes down, any type of breakdown, and we can’t find people who are unsafe for us as humans to end up in this pile of rubble,” Smithey said.

Smithey, a 20-year-old veteran at Tampa Fire Rescue, tells 8 On Your Side that he still thinks of Puerto Rico. Smithey even left equipment on the island in case his team has to return quickly.

“Many of their structures have been compromised, and if another aftershock or whatever has the potential to bring down some of them, and people try to live in some of these structures. In this case, there is a risk that we will be needed. And if we can help them in the future, we hope we can, ”said Smithey.

