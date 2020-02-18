[tampa-sexual-intercourse-trafficking-suspect-out-on-bond-as-new-particulars-arise-in-case]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Facet attained new particulars Tuesday in a sexual intercourse trafficking situation involving a gentleman from Pembroke Pines and a lady from Nebraska.

Stacy Glover, 38, was arrested in early February soon after Tampa Law enforcement Section detectives say he flew a female to Tampa on the assure she would become a furthermore-sizing design for lingerie and swimsuits.

When the girl arrived, she swiftly figured out Glover had programs to provide her for sexual intercourse, arrest files present.

In newly released court paperwork, the victim, who is not recognized, appears to have feared for her lifetime.

“The target advised she felt compelled to spend the defendant since she felt threatened when the defendant mentioned, ‘I know folks,’ making the target think he knew people that could damage her,” a look for warrant reads.

The target said Glover informed her to market herself and she did not, she claimed. Rather, she stated she compensated him with her have cash to make him assume she adopted by means of on the deal.

In the course of one particular interaction, the victim reported she noticed Glover use his mobile cellphone.

“Glover would not only textual content her but she overheard a cellular phone phone wherever Glover was conversing to somebody acknowledged only as ‘Foo-Foo’ and he reviewed ‘the other women,” the warrant suggests.

During the onset of the investigation, a TPD spokeswoman mentioned detectives think there could be additional victims. eight On Your Side reached out to the agency to request an solution to that probability, and is continue to ready for a reply.

A examine of Hillsborough County Jail documents reveals that Glover has bonded out of jail.

