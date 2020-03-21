Tampa trainer writes personalized notes to all her elementary college students to assist quiet coronavirus fears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In these unsure periods, Kathy Hill is on a mission to do some thing fantastic – one particular letter at a time.

The fifth-grade language arts teacher at Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa is penning own notes to her college students while they are on prolonged break because of to the coronavirus.

“I knew that I required to arrive at out to my students (to say) not only was I considering about them but say it was likely to be alright,” she reported.

So she picked up a pen and paper and commencing composing – hand producing. She wrote not 5 or 10 – but 75 personal notes.

“My first letters were various than my letters now because it was just going to be a week. I informed the kids, we’re going to see you and now I know they have a good deal of questions,” Hill reported.

A single of these letters went to Josie Bellanti. She was elated to hear from her instructor.

“It variety of produced me a minor fewer nervous. I was a minimal concerned about what was likely on, so that variety of calmed me down,” Josie explained.

Josie’s mother is comforted by Hill’s phrases just as a great deal.

“It was pleasant to get this in the mail, especially handwritten. People today can ship emails and texts and she also scheduled a Facetime with the children if they want to discuss,” Debra Bellanti explained.

And although we all anxiously watch minute-by-minute developments on this virus, for this trainer and her students, the handwriting – of “something good” – is previously on the wall.

“There’s just some thing about opening up a letter that somebody took the time to produce you, it is just far more personalized,” Hill mentioned.

