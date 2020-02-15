[tampa-vipers-starting-qb-out-for-saturday’s-game-due-to-hurt-foot]

by: Gabrielle Shirley
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, will not play in the game on Saturday. He did not participate in any of the practices this week after he hurt his foot in the first regular-season game on Sunday.
The next two quarterbacks on the depth chart are Taylor Cornelius and
Quinton Flowers.
Cornelius started at Oklahoma State University for one season.
Flowers started at the University of South Florida for three full seasons. When he finished there, he held 42 career, season, or game records.
According to an article posted to the official team website, the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, has not named a starting quarterback.
“We’ll make a decision at game time,” he said. “Who starts doesn’t really matter because they are both going to be in the game.”
More Tampa Bay Vipers Stories
Vipers QB Aaron Murray rehabbing left foot ‘like crazy’
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback Aaron Murray missed his second straight practice on Wednesday. He told us he hurt his left foot in the second quarter of the game on Sunday.
“It just got rolled on,” he said, “kind of a funky deal, a guy landed on me. Luckily, it was nothing too, too serious and it is just kind of day to day right now. Kind of feeling it out. Slowly progressing to drops and throwing and, then, come this weekend, see how it feels.”
Read the Full Article
Vipers visit with group of fans with developmental disabilities
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers invited a special group of fans from Quest, Inc. to watch them practice on Wednesday afternoon.
The group was made up of fans who have developmental disabilities.
Read the Full Article
Vipers QB expected to talk about injury after practice
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not participate in the team walkthrough on Tuesday.
He is listed as day to day with a foot injury. The Vipers face the Seattle Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.
Read the Full Article