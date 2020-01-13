Tampa’s businessman, 77, files divorce for 26-year-old woman arrested for fraud and exploitation

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A 77-year-old Tampa businessman has applied for divorce from his 26-year-old wife. Investigators said they tried to deposit a million dollars from his Amscot 8 On Your Side bank account.

Court records indicate that Richard Rappaport’s lawyer initiated a dissolution of his marriage to Lin Halfon on Friday, January 10. The couple were married in Sarasota in August.

Halfon has been locked up in Hillsborough County Jail on Falkenburg Road for a month. She is charged with money laundering, organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The criminal investigation began after a Tampa Amscot employee refused to cash a $ 1 million check that recorded both names. Court documents said she returned with three checks for $ 333,000.

After being notified by investigators, Rappaport said he wanted to give his new wife the benefit of the doubt and did not want her to be deported to her homeland, Israel, following an affidavit.

When Rappaport was later asked if he felt he was a victim of fraud, he informed the investigators that the warrant issued “yes”.

8 On Your Side asked the Rappaport divorce lawyer to comment.

Halfon’s defense attorney, Todd Foster, said he plans to file hearings and evidence requests.

Foster explained to 8 On Your Side that this case and its defense depend on a major question.

“Can a woman steal from her husband? Is it a crime? We’re looking at that, ”said Foster during a session interview last month.

Rappaport’s daughter said in an affidavit that the family members knew nothing about the marriage.

“Titus believed that Halfon Rappaport was” cheating “because of his age,” FDLE special agent Victoria Morris wrote in the affidavit.

Foster said to 8 On Your Side that it was “a valid marriage” and they loved each other.

He said Halfon was planning not to plead guilty to all charges in Wednesday’s charge.

