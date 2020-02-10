Tampa’s “toilet to tap” water plan is threatened by government legislation

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – One of Tampa’s most controversial plans is to resume talks among the city’s residents.

Last summer, 8 On Your Side took a closer look at the “Toilet to Tap” plan, officially known as the Tampa Augmentation Project. The project planned to use 60 million gallons of purified wastewater currently flowing into Tampa Bay and to pump it deeper into an underground aquifer. It should then be pumped back into the city’s reservoir to be treated as drinking water again.

The project should be implemented by 2026.

The Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, rejected the $ 300 million call to fund the project in September 2019. Activists and those affected by the environment considered this to be the end of the discussion.

However, according to an annual report, the City of Tampa apparently still intends to “implement the Tampa Augmentation Project, which will reduce the need for water from the Tampa Bay Water System”.

There are 13 well fields in the three counties that make up Tampa Bay Water. Currently, 120 million gallons are allowed to go through the seven treatment facilities every day.

Requests for comments from Tampa Bay Water remained unanswered.

Last week, however, a Senate committee in Florida passed SB 1656, which prohibited cities from discharging treated water into surface water until 2026.

The water would then fall into the hands of the Florida Department of the Environment to collect, treat, and return the water to the waterways.

The draft law is currently under review by the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee.

