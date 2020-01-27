Tamra judge leaves & # 39; RHOC & # 39; due to reduced salary and relegation & # 39; humiliating & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f511%

% MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f512%

Bravo TV

Before her, her co-star Vicky Gulvalson shared that she left the Bravo show on Friday, January 24 and wrote on Instagram: & # 39; I will always be the OC of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to & # 39; The real housewives of Orange County & # 39;. & # 39;

News Info –

Next season 15 of “The real housewives of Orange County“you lose another member of your cast. According to a new report, Tamra judge he leaves the reality series Bravo, and his decision was motivated by the wage misery they offered him.

“Bravo bosses wanted Tamra to bridge the old cast to the new cast in season 15 and she refused,” a source told Radar Online. “Tamra received his collective letter for the last time, after the other ladies, and had important conditions.”

The source added that Tamra “was more than degraded to the role of a friend,” which meant that “she would have very little time in front of the camera. And it meant that she would earn almost nothing in terms of reality television.” ”

% MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f513%

% MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f514%

“It would go from $ 900,000 per season to $ 20,000 per episode for just three gigs, which would total $ 60,000. It was humiliating,” the source continued to share. “Then Tamra left.”

Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25. In conversation with PEOPLE, Tamra, who had been in the show for 12 seasons, said, “It was a wild journey and after all those years I look forward to living away from me.” the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program to a limited extent, but I would rather leave on my own terms. ”

Another source told the site that the television star was asked “three episodes so that the producers could close their story.”

Tamra revealed that her husband Eddie Judge and their children, sons Ryan Vieth [34] and Spencer Barney [19] and daughter Sydney Barney [21] and Sophia Barney [14] are ‘very excited about her new chapter’. I want to thank all the fans who have supported me over the years. It means a lot. I am sad to leave, but I am very excited about my future, “added the owner of Vena Wellness.

For his co-star Vicki Gulvalson He shared that he left the program on Friday, January 24. “I’ll always be the OC of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;”, the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram: before going to her famous party sentence. “It’s been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; shouting! & # 39;”

“My Westwood One podcast will be launched soon and I will say much more about this on Whoop It Up with Vicki,” he wrote. “I hope you will come with me on my new journey, so keep an eye on us. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

<br />

“We have shared many good and not so good times together and it has been the journey of a lifetime. Thelma and Louise … now, where do you want to go?!” she added.