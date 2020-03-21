Tamron Hall shows off her toned off as she approaches 50 in the new pics, but it’s no match for perfect Angela Bassett, who is age-free.

Tamron Hall proved that age is nothing but a number, as the 49-year-old show host turned to Instagram recently to display her stunning looks with a stunning new photo alongside Angela Bassett.

Hall looked very stylish in her dress, consisting of a crimson purple cardigan and a white pencil skirt accentuating her toned waist and reaching up to her calves.

The rapper and mother of one of them wore her silver sandal outfits that perfectly matched the lighter motifs of her upper, and also wore earrings with elegant pins highlighting her short haircuts. . In his left hand, Hall wore a square watch as well as a shiny ring and bracelet.

The TV presenter’s makeup was simple but stylish, as her eyes were accented with dark shades, and she chose a pink lipstick.

Hall called her post joking, “A 61-year-old and a 49-year-old woman went into a room looking for trouble hahaha,” and explained that the actress would appear in the next episode of her show.

The two would discuss topics such as life, work and age. Meanwhile, Bassett also looked younger than his current age, and What the Love Has to Do With The Star looked amazing in a bright yellow outfit that revealed some of her cleavage.

She also kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum, and the only jewelry visible on her was long earrings.

One fan said, “Tamaron, this skirt is life.” I love Angela Bassett. She is my favorite actress of all time! “

This sponsor declared, “Lovely ladies, lovely photos!”

Hall recently made the announcement because of the coronavirus: “#tamcam We have banned the production of @tamronhallshow as a precaution to keep the team and their families safe. Tonight I will report on ABC News as part of a wonderful team working journalists help us all understand this crisis. Please be safe, take care of each other and hope our program resumes in due time #tamfam. “

Hall is really showing more of her personality this time around.

