Tana Mongeau informs fans of her mental health | Tana Mongeau

Tue 28 January 2020 at 6:27 p.m.

Tana Mongeau becomes frank about his mental health.

YouTuber, 21, and social media star, visited Twitter to let fans know how she’s been doing in recent weeks and we’re so happy for her!

“Ahhhh so grateful for life for the past few weeks. to do it again was so amazing for my mental health “, Tana wrote.

She continued, “If you’re mentally in a dark place, just know that things can start to look for. even the smallest step is progress. give yourself credit. 🖤 ​​”

Tana previously opened on her mental health in a video about her marriage to Jake paul last month. The couple have since announced a break.

– TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 28, 2020

