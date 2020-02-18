[tana-mongeau-is-preserving-occupied-&-becoming-a-member-of-an-additional-actuality-demonstrate!]

Tana Mongeau is heading to The Fact Residence!

The 21-yr-previous YouTube star is the 2nd contestant announced for the 3rd season of Kian Lawley and JC Caylen‘s competitors clearly show.

“third situations the allure? techniques out. see u on RHS three!!!!!!” Tana shared on Instagram.

Tana built a surprise look at the conclusion of the season two reunion particular to make the announcement.

If you forgot or did not know, one particular of Tana‘s very best buddies and MTV No Filter co-stars Imari Stuart competed on time two.

Joining Tana so considerably is time two contestant Harrison Webb, who was questioned back because of to a mess up in 1 of the competitions exactly where he was removed. During the reunion special, he recognized the offer you to occur back again.

In situation you skipped it, Tana was recently spotted out with her ex-brother-in-regulation Logan Paul, wherever she bought a kiss on the head from him. See the pictures!