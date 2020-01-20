Tana Mongeau pays tribute to Paris Hilton for leading the way | Paris Hilton, Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau say that Paris Hilton opened the way for him.

In a recent interview, the 21-year-old opened up to find the heiress.

“All that I am is the cause of Paris” Tana says, via TooFab. “She opened the way for me. A girl like me who is literally famous for nothing – Paris Hilton taught us how to make it a business, you know what I mean?

“I grew up with The Simple Life where they really made being a personality one thing,” she added. “I feel that everyone must respect Paris Hilton… She f – kin opened the way for hoes like me. “

Tana will also work with Paris on a huge project.

“We were just partying and being friends for a while, and finally I asked her to work on something really big and she said yes,” Tana said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know why you say yes’ – it’s charity to the max.”

