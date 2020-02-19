[tana-mongeau-phone-calls-logan-paul-her-boyfriend-in-new-tiktok]

Tana Mongeau is seemingly confirming the rumors about her romantic relationship with Logan Paul.

Followers commenced to speculate if the duo ended up more than buddies after they were being noticed receiving cozy on a lunch date previously this week.

At a single stage for the duration of the lunch date Logan, who is the older brother of Tana‘s ex Jake, even gave her a kiss on the head.

Now, Tana has posted a TikTok where she calls Logan her boyfriend.

“Ayo, scorching boyfriend look at,” the voiceover says when Tana pans the camera to Logan.

Lovers are not absolutely sure if Tana is just joking all-around but we’re glad Tana appears so joyful with Logan!