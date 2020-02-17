[tana-mongeau-receives-a-kiss-from-ex-jake-paul’s-brother-logan]

Tana Mongeau was noticed receiving cozy with ex Jake Paul‘s brother Logan!

The 21-calendar year-outdated social media star and the 24-12 months-old YouTuber had been spotted receiving lunch alongside one another at Joan’s on Third on Monday (February 17) in Studio Town, Calif.

The duo were also smiles although savoring their food and even shared a drink!

Then soon after lunch, Tana and Logan could be seen holding on to every single other prior to Logan gave Tana a kiss on the head.

The lunch day will come just a couple of hrs soon after Logan commented “cute” on Tana‘s recent Instagram write-up.

Tana and Jake announced that they ended up having a break previous month and have been having fun with the one life. Logan was most not long ago linked to design Josie Canseco. Tana has not still spoken out about her romance with Logan.