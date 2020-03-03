tana-mongeau-reveals-a-big-downfall-of-jake-paul-romantic-relationship-on-‘mtv-no-filter’

Tana Mongeau seriously opened up about the pressure on her and Jake Paul‘s relationship in the most recent episode of her MTV No Filter exhibit.

The 21-yr-old YouTuber and her beau at the time of filming, were being going in to movie the pilot of their feasible new MTV clearly show, and she just wished a number of moments to talk to Jake.

“Jake and I eventually get the time to sit down and talk, and of program the door is open up, there’s a million people coming in and out of the home, there’s cameras everywhere you go, there is people in all places, and the only thing we seriously get to communicate about is business enterprise that working day,” Tana shared.

“I feel like this is just a quintessential explanation of how every thing has been not long ago. All I want is like 10 minutes of by yourself time, and I never even get that some times,” she extra.

Tana has formerly opened up about their active lives primary to their eventual break up.

