Tana Mongeau teases “huge ads” and “giant fight” in a reality show | Ashly Schwan, Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau and his best friend Ashly Schwan leaving a nail salon together on Thursday January 16 in West Hollywood, California.

The friends both got nails of similar color, although Ashley opted for two colors, one on each hand.

The day before, Tana was seen posing for photos in a pair of round-frame glasses outside a nightclub.

Earlier in the week, reality star MTV No Filter announced that she would soon have big news.

“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS R SO CLOSEEEEEEE BE READY!”, She wrote on Twitter.

She also teased a “giant fight” that we can probably expect to see in the second season of her reality show. See what she said below!

yesterday i said i will never have a scene on my reality show like the one where khloe yells “LIAAAAAAAAAR”

and today I got into a GIANT FIGHT with someone (guess who) on my show and I was literally shouting “LIAAAAAAAAAR”

maybe I’m a reality star: ’)

– Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 16, 2020

