tana-mongeau-teases-new-music-on-season-premiere-of-‘mtv’s-no-filter’-&-it-is-seriously-excellent

We ended up not expecting to hear a snippet of Tana Mongeau‘s new tunes!

The 21-12 months-old YouTuber satisfied with her close friends Mod Sunshine and Trevor Moran in the year two premiere of her reality exhibit MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau, and performed portion of a new song she recorded.

Tana has been operating on new songs with Mod, and considering that they achieved, Trevor has also been doing work on audio with him.

When Tana performed her new keep track of for Trevor, he was still left totally surprised!

“Showing Trevor this unfinished track proper now, particularly a person who eats, breathers, and sleeps tunes is (bleep) terrifying,” Tana reported before taking part in the refrain.

“What the (bleep)?! I did not, maintain up,” Trevor reacts. “I did not hope that from you!”

“She sounded remarkable,” he added. “That refrain hits. Screaming, indignant, the b–ch experienced emotion. You can’t beat that… This is certainly exhibiting development as an artist, and it is wonderful.”

Be guaranteed to check out the time two premiere of MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau, and if you want to listen to the track snippet, you can skip in advance to the 9: 30 min mark.

