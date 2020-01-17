Tangerine Dream revisits classic songs on album Recurring Dreams

Tangerine Dream will release an album later this month with adaptations of some of their classical songs.

The 11-track collection, entitled Recurring Dreams, has been compiled by the current line-up, with Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane, who sustained the band after the death of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015.

It will be released on CD via Kscope on January 31 and includes “all generations of synths and sequencers, added layers and new arrangements, applying Froese’s new quantum dream to these highly influential songs.” A vinyl pressing follows on 28 February.

To mark the news, a 2014 version of Phaedra has been released. Listen below.

The album is launched to coincide with the exhibition Tangerine Dream: Zeitraffer, which was opened yesterday at the Barbican in London and runs until 2 May.

It has been compiled by Bianca Froese-Acquaye, Felix Moser and Melanie Reinisch and contains photos, previously unpublished articles, video clips, along with some original synths from Tangerine Dream.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTLr4EJ7A6c (/ embed)

Tangerine Dream: Recurring Dreams

1. Order “C” 2019 – 02:25

2. Monolight (yellow part) 2019 – 07:40

3. Tangram Set 1 2019 (fragment) – 06:37

4. Horizon 2019 part 1 – 06:37

5. Horizon 2019 part 2 – 07:08

6. Phaedra 2014 – 08:14

7. Los Santos city map – 7:25 AM

8. Claymore Mine / Stalking 2019 – 05:39

9. Yellowstone Park 2019 – 06:35

10. Stratosfear 2019 – 11:33

11. Der Mond is aufgegangen Part 1 & 2 – 09:08