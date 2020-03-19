Tankful Florida: Making Handmade Soaps and Candles

Statewide— Many attractions across the state closed doors accordingly, Coronavirus, Social distance doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, you can make comfortable crafts in the house.

Experience creating handmade crafts for the family:

1. What can you make? We have gathered with enthusiastic craft lovers who have taught us how to make soap and candles from the comfort of your home!

2. Where are the materials? Some of the items you need are simple household items. Other products such as soap bases and essential oils and waxes can be found in places such as Hobby Lobby and Joanne Fabric.

Social distance doesn’t have to be boring! There’s a lot you can do at home! Instead of traveling to Florida in Tankrow, here are all the fun things you can / create! Come on Friday and we’ll show you how to make soap and candles! @ MyNews13 @ BN9 pic.twitter.com/H0xeRnMkWl

—Caitlin Wilson [@CaitlinWilsonTV] March 17, 2020

3. How long did it take? Our candle and soap making experience was fun and easy! It took about an hour to an hour and a half to complete six soaps and six candles.

4. Can kids try it? These are great crafts that you can do at home with your kids.

5. Where can I find detailed instructions? Visit Spruce craft website.

If you want to try this at home, here’s the description! @ MyNews13 @ BN9 pic.twitter.com/5bxGVgLVWb

—Caitlin Wilson [@CaitlinWilsonTV] March 17, 2020

