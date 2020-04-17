Taoiseach orders review of rules for foreign workers after fruit pickers arrive

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered a review of the rules for foreign workers after a fruit farmer was criticized for sending nearly 200 Bulgarians to Ireland to work on his farms.

The 189 workers flew to Dublin on a chartered plane on Monday to do seasonal work on Keelings’ fruit farms.

After being criticized, Keelings insisted that all workers had undergone medical screening before their arrival.

“All of them had been checked by a doctor before going to Sofia airport where their temperature was checked before their entry,” the company said. “They were taken directly to their accommodation. In accordance with HSE guidelines, they cannot work for 14 days after their arrival and their travel is limited. “

However, when questioned about the workers at a briefing on Friday, the chief medical officer of the Ministry of Health, Tony Holohan, said that he was not comfortable with the idea of ​​a company chartering a flight. to bring in staff.

He spoke of “coherent public health advice” and said that medical authorities would continue to keep the issue of travel on their agenda.

In a statement Friday evening, Mr. Varadkar said he “shares the unease expressed” by Dr. Holohan.

“We must keep our airports and ports open so that essential goods and essential workers can enter and leave the country and that Irish citizens and residents can return home,” he said. “However, we have to limit travel to a minimum and ensure that passengers are interviewed on arrival and that quarantine is respected.

“I therefore requested that an urgent review of the current rules and procedures be carried out over the weekend.

“This review will be reviewed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday and any necessary changes in light of this review will be made.”

Keelings, who said he usually employs 900 people each season, said the workers would be “subjected to further medical examination” before they start work. “We will continue to consult with the HSE and other appropriate agencies to ensure the safety of our staff and the communities in which they live.”

In recent years, Keelings has recruited hundreds of experienced workers from countries like Poland, Latvia and Bulgaria, who typically work in a six-month season.

Social distancing

Some residents of a village in Co Louth, where many Keelings workers are based, expressed concern about the level of social distancing displayed.

A source said the workers seemed to live in nearby neighborhoods and that many used a local store in a small community. They said the concern about the potential spread of the coronavirus in such circumstances was “very high at the moment”.

“But you have to balance. There are a lot of locals who don’t take their social distance properly. “

A Keelings spokesperson did not comment on these specific concerns.

TD Social Democrats for Dublin Bay North Cian O’Callaghan said urgent clarity was needed regarding quarantine measures for seasonal workers arriving in Ireland.

“Much remains to be done to reassure the public; we need to know what measures are in place to ensure an adequate and safe physical distance for seasonal workers in their housing, work and transportation ”, he said.

People Before Profit said in a statement that inspections of Keelings’ facilities should take place “to ensure that workers are housed and work in conditions that will allow for social distancing and isolation if necessary”.

Fianna Fáil’s transportation spokesperson Marc Mac Sharry said the episode caused understandable public discomfort.

“The government urgently needs to clarify what is and is not allowed regarding the movement of people through our airports,” while public health measures remain in place, he said.