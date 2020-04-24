Taoiseach recognizes child care program “not good” for many health workers

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said government plans to help care for some front-line workers will be rolled out starting next week, but admitted the limited program was “not good” for many health care workers.

As part of the government plan, health workforce partners can benefit from paid leave if they work in the public sector.

Those who are single parents or whose partners do not work in the public sector may have to wait until May 5 or beyond for support.

Varadkar said on Friday that the Department of Public Expenditure was working on a circular on the paid vacation plan, adding “we expect it to be done next week.”

He said that for households “where both are public servants, one works in health care and the other does not, between flexibility and list and paid leave, it should be possible to ease the burden for them, but I fully understand how insufficient this is.

“It is not good for anyone who heads a single parent family, not good for a family of two health care workers or when someone is working in the private sector.”

He said the government wanted to provide funds to send childminders to the homes of these workers outside the program “but after following the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and the chief medical officer , they are not comfortable with the fact that we are doing it at the moment because it means mixing households. “

He said that a childminder could potentially introduce the virus into the home of the health worker, who could then introduce it into a health facility.

“So if it is implemented, it will not be implemented now, but it could be in the first phase of the relaxation of restrictions, if we are able to do so after May 5. “

Minister of Children Katherine Zappone said her ministry would be ready to apply the measure if a public health authorization was granted. “The proposals are almost there. We will ask child care providers if they are willing to volunteer and participate, ”said Ms. Zappone, adding that many providers were willing to do so.

Child care plans for frontline workers have been sharply criticized by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO), which said the proposals “will do nothing for the vast majority of nurses and midwives.” “