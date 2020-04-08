Actress Taraji P. Henson has launched a new charity initiative aimed at providing free remote counseling and telehealth services to the underprivileged communities of African Americans. The COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign will raise money from licensed, culturally competent providers to provide access to mental health services and provide resources for the community.

Hanson is no stranger to mental health counseling and charities. He frequently talks about his father’s struggles with mental health and PTSD after the Vietnam War. By the name of his father, Hanson founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, promising to end mental stigma, especially in the black community.

The mission of the Foundation states: “We are committed to changing the perception of mental illness by encouraging African-American communities who suffer from this physical illness to get the help they need.” In this case, they are the black community directly affected by the coronavirus and COVI-19 who will target the initiative.

Registration will be available beginning April 16 on the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation website, but fundraising for the campaign has already begun. Donations can now be made by texting Nostigma to 707070

Counseling and support is especially important for the Black community, especially. Black Americans are disproportionately affected by coronavirus and are dying at high rates. They are also at risk of becoming a virus. Low job stability, poor access to health care and high rates of existing health are all factors in this, and these factors themselves are a result of systemic racism and the failure of the American Black community.

Brenovo has helped to end Hanson’s initiative and focus on mental health issues and across the board, not just the black community.

(Via: The Hollywood Reporter. Image: Michael Lokisano / Getty Images)

