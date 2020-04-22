Taraji P. Henson Feels Incomplete Without The End Of True Empire

Fox’s Empire is over. Or is this it?

The series covers six seasons on television with the final finale, ending with the exact series of coronavirus victims. Production closes midway through filming episode 19 of season 20 episode. Instead, the producers drafted the finale with episode 18 and what aired for 19. The main storyline was left unfulfilled, as Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) the car and the Lucious shooter (Terrence Howardand whether they succeeded in that attempt in their lives.

While it is unlikely that the show will be able to shoot the final finale, showrunner Brett Mahoney has made it clear that he wants his fans to finish.

“(W) we’re going to find a creative way, whether it’s just releasing a script or something, we’ll tell you what it’s meant to be,” Mahoney told Deadline about the original series that ended. “But I don’t want to give it up now. However, I will tell you, the spirit you see in this work is similar to the spirit we intended to end this series.”

Henson told EW that if Empire didn’t get the proper series finale, it would stay on his mind forever. He told EW that he was demanding that it be done properly.

“This record and the DM I got, was painful. As an artist, not being able to finish something you started, that hurt me. I felt incomplete. I never started something and didn’t finish it. , this is deep; I have to finish it, or it will haunt me for the rest of my life and career. And I get it, where we are right now, we have to take responsibility. But I think when the dust settles, in the end today, the audience deserves it. Because they pay my bills! “Henson said.

Could this story continue in the Cookie spinoff being announced? No one said anything for sure.

“I really don’t know. I have nothing to do with spin-offs. But I imagine (such a series) would be something that people are interested in. And I would imagine the studio and the network wants to explore it. they do, “Mahoney told TVLine.