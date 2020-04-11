Tarak Mehta’s 3-positive case of COVID-19 seals the building of AKA Tanmay Vakaria of Ogtah Chashmah.

Torak Mehta’s Ooltah Glasses: Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the lockdown period of the government is approaching 3 days, but the threat of COVID-1 is unchanged and in fact every day is passing away. Not only the number of positive cases but the number of deaths due to contraction of the coronavirus has increased.

A few days ago we notified you that the buildings of actor Shivin Narang and Ankita Lokhande were sealed after the identification of positive cases. Now, we hear that Tarak Mehta’s Oltah Chashmah’s tiger aka Tanmay Vakaria’s building has also been closed.

According to a report on Spotboy, three residents have tested positive for Corona and therefore the BMC has decided to seal the entire building to prevent the spread.

“The whole building has been set aside for 4 days from 14th July. No one should leave the community and no one can enter our premises,” said Tanmay. .

Tanmay Kandivali lives in the Raj Arcade to the west. The actor confirmed that his building was actually sealed and was under constant surveillance by the BMC. Unfortunately, the three patients who tested positive have no travel history and it is reported that this country has reached the stage of community broadcasting.

