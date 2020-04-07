Tarak Mehta’s Oltah Glasses fame Munmun Datta spends with her friends’ quality

In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, celebrities from the Bollywood and television industries are giving us the key goals of making the most of lockdown time. Joining such a long list of popular faces now is Tarak Mehta’s Ooltah Chashmah Fame Moonmoon Dutta aka Babita. She recently took to social media and revealed her ‘quarantine friends’.

Munmun Datta shared pictures and videos in a group, some of which are solo, while the video features his friends – Mau and Cookie. With the pictures, he wrote, “Home sweet home !! With my quarantine friends Maui and cookies ..”. He also appealed to people not to unnecessarily wander the streets as cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly.

While this is a crisis period, she is happy for the birds who are once walking freely because pollution has decreased significantly.

Meanwhile, talking about her Tarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah, the team aims to spread happiness by entertaining fans on the show’s social media platform.

Like many other TV shows, the family comedy show is being re-broadcast in an ongoing nationwide lockdown. Now, manufacturers have come up with unique plans to spread happiness and positiveness.

The “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” team posts daily activities or activities that they are practicing at home, including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning the house, watching their favorite movies or events and reading books. They will appeal and encourage their viewers to post a video of their schedule and will be broadcast online on the show’s social media platform.

