Target Features’ Jane Austen Movie Emma Accessible Now

Focus Features’ Jane Austen Movie Emma Readily available Now

Concentrate Features’ Jane Austen comedy-drama movie Emma is accessible now on Digital and on Demand from customers. You can get your copy of the film right here! Star Josh O’Connor will also be getting more than the Emphasis Features’ Twitter account at 10:30 a.m. PST to respond to inquiries about the film!

Hey every person. I’m taking in excess of @FocusFeatures at 18:30pm United kingdom time and 10:30am LA to response all your thoughts on @emmamovie hearth more than your inquiries and I’ll do my greatest to variety genuinely promptly #EmmaOnDemand @autumndewilde

— Josh O’Connor (@JoshOConnor15) March 20, 2020

Relevant: Emma Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy is Jane Austen’s Matchmaker

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about acquiring your equal and earning your satisfied ending is reimagined in this tasty new film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Pleasure) is a restless queen bee without the need of rivals in her sleepy very little city. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of developing up, Emma should adventure via misguided matches and intimate missteps to uncover the love that has been there all together.

In addition Taylor-Joy, the forged contains Monthly bill Nighy (Their Best), Miranda Hart (Spy), The Heal for Wellness‘ Mia Goth, The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor, Excellent Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s Callum Turner, Krypton‘s Rupert Graves, Video game of Thrones‘ Gemma Whelan, In Darkness‘ Amber Anderson and Intercourse Training‘s Tanya Reynolds.

The Jane Austen novel was 1st posted in 1815, a comedy of manners concentrating on Emma Woodhouse, who can’t assistance herself from frequently meddling in the appreciate affairs of others.

Associated: NBCUniversal Moves to Make Recent Videos Obtainable at Dwelling

The film also marks the feature debut for director Autumn de Wilde, who is recognised generally for her work in music video clips for artists together with Beck and Death Cab for Cutie. The Luminaries author Eleanor Catton will compose the script. Catton is also serving as the govt producer on the tiny screen adaptation of her award-successful novel.

Have you listened to the choicest piece of gossip? Jane Austen’s #EMMA is now out there at house on desire! #EmmaOnDemand

— EMMA. (@emmamovie) March 20, 2020

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Method, an affiliate advertising system created to offer a usually means to receive fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.