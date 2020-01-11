Target launches its own line of large format sportswear and the good sports brand “All in Motion”

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – To kick off the new year, Target is launching its own line of sportswear and sporting goods called “All in Motion”.

The company declared that the line was designed with a “commitment to quality, sustainability and inclusiveness” at affordable prices.

As part of their inclusiveness objective, the line will offer a wide range of sizes, including XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for children.

Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager Jill Sando says the company is committed to celebrating movement for everyone.

“After listening and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and children across the country, one thing has become very clear to us: customers are looking for quality sportswear and sporting goods which they say , will work at an affordable price. This is why we have designed our brand new, All in Motion, for the whole family and for all stages of their fitness journey, “she said.

The line will include sporting goods such as leggings and sports bras and sports equipment such as hand weights and yoga mats.

According to Target, prices can range from $ 3.99 to $ 69.99 per item, with the majority being less than $ 40.

You can buy the new line online from January 17 and in all Target stores by January 24.

